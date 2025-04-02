It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz, and today it's all about the Premier League's most enduring foreign imports.

We're asking you to name the players from outside the UK with the most Premier League appearances to their name.

We've given you each player's position and nationality and the number of games they played – but can you fill in the all-important names?

Players from well over 100 different non-UK countries have plied their trade in the Premier League since its inception back in 1992.

Some have failed to make their mark, but plenty have done that and then some – including all of the players we want you to name today.

We're after the names of the 50 overseas stars who have played more Premier League games than any others.

12 minutes on the clock. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and remember to share with your friends.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

Quiz! Can you name every player to score 30+ Premier League goals in a season?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the world's top ten football leagues?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League champion in order?

Quiz! Can you name every nation England have a 100% record against?

Quiz! Can you name every Euro 2024 star to play in England?