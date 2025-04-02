Quiz! Can you name the 50 highest appearance makers from overseas in the Premier League?

How's your knowledge of the Premier League's international stars?

A close-up of the Premier League trophy
The Premier League trophy (Image credit: Alamy)

It's time for another FourFourTwo quiz, and today it's all about the Premier League's most enduring foreign imports.

We're asking you to name the players from outside the UK with the most Premier League appearances to their name.

We've given you each player's position and nationality and the number of games they played – but can you fill in the all-important names?

Players from well over 100 different non-UK countries have plied their trade in the Premier League since its inception back in 1992.

Some have failed to make their mark, but plenty have done that and then some – including all of the players we want you to name today.

We're after the names of the 50 overseas stars who have played more Premier League games than any others.

12 minutes on the clock. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and remember to share with your friends.

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...

