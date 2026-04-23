Quiz! Can you match these 40 players to these facts?
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By Mark White published
Who won three Champions Leagues at as many clubs? And who has the most Premier League goals in a calendar month?
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Who won three Champions Leagues at as many clubs? And who has the most Premier League goals in a calendar month?