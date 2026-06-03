Quickfire Quiz 133: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

How good's your ball knowledge?

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We’ve combed through the record books to put together a brand-new selection of trivia trials designed to stretch your memory from the clinical highs of modern strikers to the most unfortunate moments in defensive history, courtesy of Kwizly. Are you ready?

We are kicking things off by challenging you to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history, a massive register of elite executioners who have defined the top flight over the last three decades. But because football has a habit of balancing the sublime with the ridiculous, you will also need to flip that statistical knowledge completely on its head and name every player to have scored five or more own goals in Premier League history. It is a beautifully cruel test of those dependable, long-serving stalwarts whose incredible longevity accidentally landed them on the wrong side of the history books.

From domestic shores, we are expanding our radar across the continent to map out the sheer scale of modern European competition. First up is an absolute endurance test for the ultimate footballing hipsters: can you name every club to have played in the Europa League since 2009? Then, try your hand at identifying the ultimate individual masterclasses by naming every Champions League hat-trick scorer ever. From the obvious global icons who routinely hoard the matchballs to the completely unexpected one-hit wonders of the group stages, it is a stellar roll call of clinical perfection.

The beautiful game wouldn't be half as entertaining without its unexpected cultural crossovers and expanding global frontiers. We want you to cross the Atlantic and see if you can name every MLS team currently competing on the North American circuit, an essential bit of geographical currency for any modern fan tracking the sport's rapid growth. Once you have successfully mapped out the stateside franchises, we challenge you to name every footballer to have appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, a fun trip down memory lane that tests your knowledge of which ex-pros braved the judgment of the panel and traded their studs for sequins.