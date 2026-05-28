Quickfire Quiz 129: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Quickfire Quiz time: 10 questions loaded and ready to roll.

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Easy, eh? Well, we’ve sifted through the record books to bring you a new gauntlet of brain-teasers that bridge the gap between the legends of the past and the clinical stars of today. Whether you’re dissecting the tactical trends of recent times or looking back at the giants of the new millennium, we have a fresh slate of challenges ready: courtesy of Kwizly.

Pure efficiency is the name of the game for our first stop. We want to see if you can identify the 25 players with the best goals per match ratio in Premier League history. It’s a list that favours the clinical over the durable, featuring some forgotten fire-starters alongside the usual goal-machine suspects. While you are at it, look back at the calendar year just finished and try to name the players with the most goals in 2025.

The London rivalry between the Emirates and Stamford Bridge has seen plenty of cross-border traffic over the decades, but can you keep the registries straight? Try to tell us whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither. To keep the domestic focus sharp, we’re also asking how many FA Cup-winning managers you can name, from 2025 backwards.

Can you name every nation to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations? It is a journey through the powerhouses of the continent and the giant-killers who have shocked the world in the final hurdle. For those who prefer the glitz of the individual awards, see if you can name every Ballon d'Or top 10 of the 2000s. This is the ultimate roll call of the noughties elite. To round things off, we’re looking for the true nomads: try to name all these players who share three of the same clubs.