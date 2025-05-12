Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club in order from most successful to least?

The Premier League here in England remains the pinnacle of football in Europe.

Players from all around the globe flock for their chance to play in one of the biggest and best leagues around the globe, but which clubs have enjoyed the most success over the years?

FourFourTwo's latest quizzing assignment wants you to name every Premier League club in order from most successful to least. Fancy a go?

TRY NEXT (Image credit: Alamy) QUIZ Can you name the clubs, nations and players who won trophies in the 1990s?

Each of the teams list have enjoyed plenty of time in England's top flight and our quiz will not continue unless you guess them correctly in the right order.

We have also done you a solid by listing the seasons they have spent in the division and also they latest points total (at the time of the quiz being curated)

51 teams with twenty minutes on the clock! Off you go!

Don't forget to sign in to Kwizly to receive a hint if you're stuck – and remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo!

