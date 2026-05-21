Quickfire Quiz 124: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We've now reached the point in the timeline where the Quickfire Quiz has overtaken the Friday Football Quiz: time flies, eh?

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Whether you are revisiting the sweltering pitches of USA ‘94 or identifying the modern stalwarts who define one-club loyalty, we’ve got a fresh slate of quizzes to keep you sharp – courtesy of Kwizly – so let's step away from the highlight reels and prove that your footballing knowledge has the endurance to survive our most diverse lineup yet.

We are starting with the ultimate hallmark of a world-class striker. Can you name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season? While the big names are obvious, the list contains several surprise entries from the division’s earlier years that might catch you out. To see if you can balance those clinical bursts against sheer durability, we are challenging you to sort these players by the number of appearances they made in the Premier League.

Next, we want you to name the 1994 World Cup stars, recalling the heroes of the Rose Bowl and beyond before the world turns its attention back to North America later this year. For a broader look at the game's individual hierarchy, try to name every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992. This is the definitive register of world-class talent, tracking the legends who stood on the podium while the game evolved into the global juggernaut it is today.

Loyalty is a rare currency in the modern transfer market, but some icons never wavered. Can you name every Premier League player with 300+ appearances for one club? Identifying these one-club titans requires a memory for the stalwarts who became part of the very furniture at their respective grounds. If you need a break from the spreadsheets, test your pop-culture knowledge and tell us which movies and TV shows these 20 football shirts are from. It’s a visual trip through the kits that made an unexpected cameo on the silver screen or in your favourite binge-watch.

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For the scholars who find standard trivia a bit too entry-level, the real mental heavy lifting starts here. Pre-Match Poser no.27 has been specifically engineered to baffle – before FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53, featuring clues on Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys. Can you get to grips with the grid?

Don't let your expertise go unrecorded; make your mark on the global rankings by joining The Club, our free membership portal. This is your personal dashboard for logging scores, unlocking unique digital badges, and proving your mettle against the sharpest footballing minds in our community. And to ensure you stay match-fit, our weekday newsletter is the most efficient way to get a daily dose of high-intensity trivia delivered directly to your inbox every afternoon.