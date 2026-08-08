FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 65: The Super League, Super Cups and Superheroes

How was your week?

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 64

It's been a strange old week, with a Thursday that felt like a Friday and still no football on television to set our watches by, with just the circus of the transfer market to track the dawn and dusk by – so thank goodness for another edition of FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword.

Once again, we have 24 clues aligned in a grid: can you solve our cryptic teasers and complete the crossword in record time?

Tearing through the Weekend Crossword is the ultimate warm-up for a footballing brain, but once you’ve cracked the grid, it’s time to move from cryptic clues to international icons and world-stage royalty. Fresh off the heels of Spain’s historic World Cup triumph in North America, keeping your knowledge sharp across the game's greatest legends and quirky stats requires elite mental conditioning, courtesy, as ever, of Kwizly.

We’re starting at the absolute summit of modern greatness with the ultimate magician himself and the newly crowned world champions. First, we want you to test your knowledge of Argentina's eternal captain by seeing if you can get 20 correct answers in The Big Lionel Messi Quiz, tracing his unmatched journey from Rosario to global immortality. Once you’ve honored the GOAT, pivot to the newly crowned kings of the world and see if you can name every Spain player with over 50 caps.

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Next, audit English goalscoring heritage by trying to name every England player with 10+ goals, before taking on a wonderfully quirky test of Dutch naming conventions: are these 20 Netherlands facts about a Van or No Van? It's harder than it first appears.

Then, wrap up your statistical marathon with the Big World Cup 2026 Quiz, testing how much you truly remember about the goals, shocks, and breakout stars of North America's historic 48-team tournament. To ensure you stay top of the table as pre-season kicks off, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to the elite tier of fans, join The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, fight for the top of the global leaderboards, and debate the latest footballing topics directly in the comments section.