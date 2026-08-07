Bruno Guimaraes has wanted Arsenal move since January as Newcastle United exit strategy revealed

Bruno Guimaraes at the Emirates Stadium last season

Bruno Guimaraes is closing in on a £75 million move to Arsenal, ending a transfer saga that has punctuated the summer window.

However, the Brazilian midfielder’s departure from Tyneside was set in motion long before formal negotiations between the two clubs took place.

FourFourTwo understand Guimaraes informed Newcastle as early as January that he would like to leave the club in the summer.

Bruno Guimaraes to complete Arsenal move

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes (Image credit: Getty Images)

While external speculation suggested Arsenal’s interest only gathered momentum deep into the summer, Guimaraes' exit roadmap began at the start of the year.

Despite making his intentions clear to the Newcastle hierarchy in January, the 28-year-old remained committed on the pitch, captaining the team and performing with trademark intensity throughout the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign.

Bruno Guimaraes on international duty at the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle officials were initially hopeful of convincing their captain to sign a new contract. However, with the club unable to offer European football for the upcoming season, Guimaraes viewed an exit as his preference.

It is widely reported the Brazilian deems his Gunners switch as the final opportunity to consistently compete for domestic and European trophies.

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When incoming manager Matthias Jaissle met with Guimaraes at Newcastle's pre-season camp in La Manga, he respectfully reiterated his desire. The conversation was reportedly cordial, and Newcastle subsequently accepted Arsenal's £75m package.

Since the turn of the year it had become apparent in Newcastle circles that marquee members of Eddie Howe's squad had one eye on the exit door at St. James' Park.

The team were struggling in the league and looked unlikely to clinch European football, and so conversations between players and their agents began taking place. Guimaraes was one of a number who privately communicated their wish to be granted a move.

Mikel Arteta has got his man (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Arsenal, signing Guimaraes provides Mikel Arteta with a battle-tested midfielder capable of adding steel and swagger to their engine room.

His press-resistant traits, ball progression, tenacity, and tactical intelligence will alleviate the burden carried by Declan Rice over recent campaigns.

Upon the completion of medical tests, Guimaraes will complete his long-awaited switch to the capital.