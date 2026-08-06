Quiz! Can you name every club in the Football League right now?

How well do you know the EFL?

It's time for another big quiz from FourFourTwo and this one's all about the professional game outside the Premier League.

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Now known officially as the EFL, the Football League is a true original. Since 1992, it has been formed of the second, third and fourth tiers of the professional game, propping up the Premier League and supplying much of the cultural richness of the English game.

The EFL is made up of 72 teams and you have 15 minutes to name each and every one of them. Let us know your score below.

FourFourTwo has a big ol' vault filled to bursting with football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. There are some real toughies to tackle, including these challenges to identify the authors of these football autobiographies based on their titles and name the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League.

How about a football trivia classic? We've put together this enormous career paths quiz. Can you name all 100 players based on the clubs they represented in their careers?

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Specialists in football's crossover with geography will be all over this quiz that asks you to identify these team line-ups from the nationalities of the players alone. If it's history that floats your boat, perhaps you'll be able to name every member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

We also have some great stuff for puzzlers, including FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 64. There are clues on Champions League finals, Olympic medallists, and name-dropping rappers. Remember to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.