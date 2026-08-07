Quickfire Quiz 175: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We've got yet another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz waiting for your trivia attentions! Can you bag all 10 of these football questions in just 90 seconds?

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FourFourTwo has loads more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, we want you to name all 95 clubs to have won any one of the top four tiers of English football.

If you know your famous football figures, why not have a crack at this quiz that asks you to identify 10 iconic football statues or name all of these footballer autobiographies from their titles alone. We also want to know whether you can name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

This expert-level quiz asks you to guess these team line-ups based on the nationalities of their players alone. If that's too much, try naming the top 100 goalscorers in the history of the Premier League instead.

FourFourTwo's Big World Cup 2026 quiz will put your through your paces on the latest major summer football tournament. Let's find out how much you can remember about the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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If you're on the hunt for a real test of your mettle, why not try to name 100 players from the clubs where they've played football in our latest career path quiz?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and don't forget to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!