Friday Football Quiz, episode 127: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Here we go, folks.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 126

It's the Friday Football Quiz, and that means one thing: 20 questions, no time limit and a deep dive into football past and present, as we stretch the limits of your ball knowledge with the hardest quiz you'll find all week.

So let's test you on Mohamed Salah's new team-mates, the birthplaces of Ballon d'Or finalists, Luton Town and the Italian managerial merry-go-round. As ever, drop your score below and thank you very much in advance for playing.

Smashing through the Friday Football Quiz is the ultimate warm-up for the weekend, but true football intellect requires keeping that momentum going well beyond that. Can you handle a shift to domestic goalscoring royalty and golden awards heritage? Let's find out, with more quizzes courtesy of Kwizly.

First, we want you to test your macro-vision of the English game by naming every team to have won one of English football's top four tiers, a comprehensive audit spanning top-flight champions to historic League Two and Fourth Division title winners. Once you’ve mapped out the pyramid's trophy-winners, pivot to individual stardom and see if you can name every Premier League player nominated for the Ballon d'Or since 2000, honouring the icons who represented the English top flight on football's most prestigious stage.

Get FourFourTwo's Ultimate Football Quiz Book $17.99 View

If your expertise leans more toward footballing landmarks and locker-room literature, we have two unique challenges waiting in the tunnel. Put your geographical and visual memory to work by trying to locate these famous football statues, identifying the bronze tributes erected to celebrate game-changing legends across the globe. Following that, trade the turnstiles for the library and test your bookish credentials by naming the authors of these footballer autobiographies, proving you know the minds behind the game's most famous tell-all memoirs.

To lower your pulse after that culture-heavy workout, settle into a quiet spot in the dugout for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 64, with clues on Silvers, Silvas and Sylvas. To ensure you stay top of the table every single day, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily briefing of hand-picked trivia and deep-dive analysis. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, join The Club, our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our toughest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.