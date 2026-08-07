Manchester City have already found their Rodri replacement as £60m transfer beckons
Manchester City are already planning for a future without Rodri
Reports indicate that last season's Premier League runners-up have identified Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi as the Spaniard's long-term successor at the Etihad Stadium.
With Rodri nearing a return to LaLiga with Barcelona, Manchester City’s recruitment team have moved swiftly to ensure their engine room suffers no lasting void.
According to reports from The Athletic and French publication L'Equipe, City have begun discussions to secure Bouaddi's signature.
One in, one out at the Etihad Stadium - but are Bouaddi and Rodri like-for-like?
At just 18 years old, 'The Boy's A Bit Special' alumnus Bouaddi has established himself as one of the more complete deep-lying playmakers in European football.
Having broken into Lille’s senior setup at the age of 16, the Moroccan international has drawn positive reviews for his press-resistance and passing range from the base of midfield.
His standout performances in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League have led Manchester City to position themselves at the front of the queue.
Man City’s recruitment structure are said to view Bouaddi as a talented potential successor to Rodri. Replacing a Ballon d'Or and World Cup winner like Rodri is no easy task, but City’s proactive manoeuvre suggests they're in a position to bring a similar calibre of player to the Etihad Stadium.
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Rather than seeking a short-term, potentially costly stopgap, the club are choosing to invest heavily in a long-term solution that can grow with the new iteration of this Man City team in the post-Guardiola era.
While Rodri’s anticipated departure to Catalonia marks the end of a trophy-laden chapter in Manchester, securing Bouaddi ensures the club remain well-prepared for the future. If Rodri's £60 million transfer reaches its expected conclusion, it would greenlight Bouaddi's move, leaving the Etihad faithful to witness the arrival of Europe's next top-level midfield anchor.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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