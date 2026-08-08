'Eddie Howe has been let down by the people above him. Newcastle are selling their best players and not replacing them with the same quality' Clinton Morrison reveals summer transfer window thoughts in his Top, Top Column

This week I’ll start with talking about Bruno Guimaraes’ move to Arsenal. I think he's a top player - one of the best around in that position.

The effect he had at Newcastle, alongside Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, was first-class. When they were playing together a couple of seasons ago, I thought they were the best midfield three in the Premier League. He can play as a holding midfielder or as the one who goes from box-to-box.

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Clinton Morrison's Top Top Column (Image credit: Future)

You look at their midfield and think, "Did they really need him?" But when a player like that becomes available and ticks all the boxes, it's a no-brainer. Newcastle will be disappointed, because it feels like they're losing all of their players - but what a signing for Arsenal.

It'll be interesting now to see what happens with Martin Zubimendi, because obviously Declan Rice will play. I know they're in a lot of competitions and you need a big squad, but midfield is probably where they wanted to strengthen, as they’re going to lose Christian Norgaard.

Declan Rice kisses the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

There'll be certain games where all three probably play together and they won't play a natural ten - whether that's Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard or Mikel Merino. They've got fantastic options in those areas, so they're strengthening in the right places.

As for Newcastle, I think Eddie Howe’s departure was always coming; it wasn't a surprise. I feel for Howe, because I think he's a tremendous manager - even last year when people were saying he might lose his job. He's just a top manager, and I feel like he's probably been let down a bit by the people above him.

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He's selling his best players, which I understand, money does talk, but they’re not bringing in players that are just as good as the ones who've moved on. He's probably got to the stage where he thinks enough is enough.

He probably doesn't want another season like the one he just had, so it's time to have a break and then come again. You never know - not now, but one day soon, you might see him as the England manager, because I do think he's a strong candidate for that.

His replacement, Matthias Jaissle, managed one of the top Saudi teams in Al-Ahli, but it’s difficult to judge him, because the standard is not as high as the Premier League. There will be a lot of questions surrounding his style of play, because everything at Al-Ahli was built around Ivan Toney to score goals.

Matthias Jaissle has been confirmed as new Newcastle boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a massive step [for Jaissle], but he deserves this opportunity - if you've done all your badges, you deserve your chance. So you wish him well, but it's a big job, considering he's stepping into Howe’s shoes. Howe got Newcastle a trophy and delivered Champions League football twice, so it’s a huge job for him.

Turning attention back to the transfer window, and it was interesting to see Mohamed Salah join Trabzonspor. You'd think that one of the bigger Turkish clubs like Galatasaray or Fenerbahce would have gone for him. But Trabzonspor are probably trying to fight to win the league ahead of those two, and a signing like Mo Salah might attract more big-name players through the door.

It is a bit disappointing. I'd love to see him still in the Premier League. You wish him well over there, and Liverpool will miss him, but it's a great signing.

Mo Salah is a Trabzonspor player (Image credit: Getty Images)

One club that’s certainly been very busy in the transfer market is Chelsea. They’ve got Mykhailo Mudryk back in the squad, and he could be a threat. However, I think it’s likely he’ll be moved on, even if it’s a loan to get more game time. I'd be surprised if he stayed at Chelsea - but if he has a good pre-season, you never know, because there's a new manager in Xabi Alonso.

They have got such a bloated squad at the moment, and as a striker, if I’ve got four others to compete with, you start thinking, "What chance have I got, really?" They just keep signing players! I always said it's like the computer game, Championship Manager: you just keep signing players, and you're thinking, "Am I going to get an opportunity?"

I know the main number nine at Chelsea at the moment is Joao Pedro, and he's going to sign a new long-term contract, so I understand that. And the Danny Welbeck signing is a brilliant one.

For the season he had at Brighton & Hove Albion, and how good he is in and around the dressing room, signing him is a very, very good bit of business. But the other players will be thinking, "Where do I fit in?" Chelsea need to move players on.

First and foremost, they've spent a lot of money over the previous seasons and haven't been good enough. They're not in Europe. So it might help Chelsea, like it helped Manchester United last season - but how are you going to keep everyone happy? That's the big question.

Joao Pedro (Image credit: DAVID GRAY / AFP via Getty Images)

Finally, I’ll end the column with a few words about Franco Baresi. He was an unbelievable player and one of the best ever to play the game.

When me and my friends were out somewhere and someone was standing too close, we'd say, "Give me space - you're man-marking me like Franco Baresi!"

That AC Milan back four had him marshalling it - I remember when he used to play beside the likes Alessandro Costacurta, Paolo Maldini and Mauro Tassotti. A fantastic back four, but Baresi was pure class. He just oozed quality as a centre-half, and my condolences go to his friends and family.