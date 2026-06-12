Friday Football Quiz, episode 119: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Features
By Mark White published
We may be coming down with a serious case of World Cup fever, but the Friday Football Quiz remains untouched from regular scheduled programming
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We may be coming down with a serious case of World Cup fever, but the Friday Football Quiz remains untouched from regular scheduled programming