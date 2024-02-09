Quiz! Can you name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season?

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring his 35th Premier League goal of last season against West Ham

Scoring 20 goals a season used to be considered the measure of a great striker, but expectations have shifted somewhat over recent years.

Regardless of changing trends, it's still a remarkable achievement to find the net so many times in a single campaign, and one that deserves recognition.

In total, there have been 89 instances of players scoring at least 20 goals in a Premier League season, and some have managed it several times.

The likes of Michael Owen, Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane never hit the mark. How many players can you name who did?

