Quiz! Can you name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season?
Goals win games and these prolific players were always hungry for more
You have 10 minutes to guess 89 players.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.
Scoring 20 goals a season used to be considered the measure of a great striker, but expectations have shifted somewhat over recent years.
Regardless of changing trends, it's still a remarkable achievement to find the net so many times in a single campaign, and one that deserves recognition.
In total, there have been 89 instances of players scoring at least 20 goals in a Premier League season, and some have managed it several times.
The likes of Michael Owen, Jermain Defoe and Robbie Keane never hit the mark. How many players can you name who did?
