Quiz! Can you name every club in the world's top ten football leagues?

It's another quiz from FourFourTwo and this one is a beast. You might want to put the kettle on first.

All we want you to do is name every club currently playing in the world's top ten football leagues. Just 204 of them to get. No problem.

This is all according to Opta, of course, who compiled the strongest leagues in the world and decided that the likes of Scotland and the Netherlands don't have the minerals anymore.

So that's 10 leagues, all in all. The Premier League, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, Brazilian Serie A, Portuguese Primeira Liga, Belgian Pro League, American MLS and English Championship make up the group.

So can you tell us the 204 teams playing in the world's top ten leagues? We're giving you 30 minutes to name every club.

Sign in to Kwizly and you can click the 'Hint' button as many times as possible to get rid of one of the answers.

