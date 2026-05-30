FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 55: Champions, alcohol sponsors and free-kick masters

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The weekend is here, and that can mean only one thing.
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LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54
Yes, our latest FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword has landed to give you your weekly fix of football-related teasers in a neat, compact grid format.
If you're new here, then it works just like a traditional newspaper crossword puzzle and while you've not got a time limit, you are on the clock, which means you have the chance to beat your mates and earn bragging rights. This week's edition has a celebratory feel with questions on champions and alcohol sponsors, plus a teaser on free-kick masters. So without further ado, let's get cracking.