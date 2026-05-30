FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 55: Champions, alcohol sponsors and free-kick masters

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It's time for your latest grid of football questions

FourFourTwo&#039;s Weekend Crossword
FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword (Image credit: Future)

The weekend is here, and that can mean only one thing.

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FourFourTwo&#039;s Weekend Crossword

(Image credit: Future)

LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54

Yes, our latest FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword has landed to give you your weekly fix of football-related teasers in a neat, compact grid format.

If you're new here, then it works just like a traditional newspaper crossword puzzle and while you've not got a time limit, you are on the clock, which means you have the chance to beat your mates and earn bragging rights. This week's edition has a celebratory feel with questions on champions and alcohol sponsors, plus a teaser on free-kick masters. So without further ado, let's get cracking.

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