FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 55: Champions, alcohol sponsors and free-kick masters

The weekend is here, and that can mean only one thing.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 54

Yes, our latest FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword has landed to give you your weekly fix of football-related teasers in a neat, compact grid format.

If you're new here, then it works just like a traditional newspaper crossword puzzle and while you've not got a time limit, you are on the clock, which means you have the chance to beat your mates and earn bragging rights. This week's edition has a celebratory feel with questions on champions and alcohol sponsors, plus a teaser on free-kick masters. So without further ado, let's get cracking.