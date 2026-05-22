Friday Football Quiz, episode 116: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Fire up the football quiz, Gromit!

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Future) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 115

Honoured to have you back for our 116th Friday Football Quiz in which we test you on all things football, spanning history, level, records and stats – this week exploring viral videos, controversial Champions League ties and players who wear their surnames on their shirt.

It's a standard quiz of 20 questions, no time limit and four possible answers for each, as we find out how your ball knowledge rates for another week: thanks for being with us, and let us know how you did below (15/20 and you get the keys to FFT.com for the weekend).

Fancy five more quizzes, courtesy Kwizly, after you've just blazed through another Friday quiz? Course you do. From the grand dynasties of the game and the unique loyalties of its most famous faces, let's get started, shall we?

We’re starting with a test of your global scouting network and your knowledge of the biggest showpieces in Spain and Africa. We want you to track the history of the "King's Cup" by naming every Copa del Rey finalist since 2000, before pivoting to the most prestigious prize on the African continent to name every nation to reach the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. It is a trial of tournament pedigree and international range that distinguishes the genuine historians from the casual observers.

If your expertise is more about the weight of English silverware or the complex loyalties of the capital’s biggest rivals, we have two formidable hurdles waiting in the tunnel. You can attempt to name every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner to prove your memory of the domestic record books is flawless, or try to bridge the London divide: can you name whether these 20 players played for Arsenal, Chelsea, both or neither? From the serial winners of the 20th century to the cross-city switches that still spark debate, let’s see if your footballing IQ is truly world-class.

To wind down after that marathon of trophy-hunting, find a quiet corner of the stands for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 53, featuring a clinical focus on Golden Balls, Golden Boots, and Golden Boys. It’s the ideal way to sharpen your lateral thinking before the next round of fixtures begins. To ensure you’re never caught out by a late substitution, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. You can also secure your status as a terrace legend by joining The Club: our free membership community where you can unlock secret hints, earn digital badges for your trophy cabinet, and battle for the number one spot on our global leaderboards.