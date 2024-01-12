Quiz! Can you name every country to reach the final of AFCON?

5 minutes on the clock, 20 countries to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every country to compete in AFCON since 2000?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

The Africa Cup of Nations has existed for 67 years, enabling the continent's strongest teams to compete for the honour of being named the best.

During that time, 20 different countries have reached the final, with 15 of them claiming the trophy at least once.

AFCON is always fiercely contested and this latest tournament, which finishes on 11 February, is sure to be no different.

However far-fetched it might seem, some of the smaller nations will be dreaming that a new name, or two, can soon be added to this list.

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the biggest 80 Premier League transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 48 stadiums in English football with a 20,000+ capacity?

Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?