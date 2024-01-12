Quiz! Can you name every country to reach the final of AFCON?
The tournament was first staged in 1957 and there have been 20 different finalists since then, with 15 winners
5 minutes on the clock, 20 countries to guess.
The Africa Cup of Nations has existed for 67 years, enabling the continent's strongest teams to compete for the honour of being named the best.
During that time, 20 different countries have reached the final, with 15 of them claiming the trophy at least once.
AFCON is always fiercely contested and this latest tournament, which finishes on 11 February, is sure to be no different.
However far-fetched it might seem, some of the smaller nations will be dreaming that a new name, or two, can soon be added to this list.
