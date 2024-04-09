Quiz! Can you name every Copa del Rey finalist since 2000?

8 minutes on the clock, 50 teams to guess.

The Copa del Rey is Spain's biggest cup competition and was founded in 1903.

In Saturday's final, Dani Rodriguez gave Real Mallorca the lead before Athletic Bilbao's Oihan Sancet equalised early in the second half.

There was no breakthrough from either side during extra time so the fate of the trophy was decided by penalties, with Athletic emerging victorious to claim their first major silverware for 40 years.

Following that emotional triumph for the Basque club, how many Copa del Rey finalists can you name since the turn of the century?

