FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 53: Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys

We've all made it to the weekend, so it's time for a treat.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 52

And what better way to celebrate the end of the week than with our latest FourFourTwo Weekend Crossword, as we give you the chance to show off your football knowledge.

We're sure you know how it works by now, but for the newbies, we've got a simple newspaper-style crossword packed with football questions for you. We haven't put a time limit on, but there is a clock in case you want to try and beat your mates. This latest crossword has a golden fell to it, with questions on Golden Balls, Golden Boots and Golden Boys. Let's get started...

If you're done and dusted with this one, then we have plenty more quizzes across the site to keep you busy this weekend, courtesy of Kwizly.

We'll start with a chunky one which will test your knowledge of journeyman and club stalwarts - can you name these 100 players from their career paths? We dare say there may be some crossover with this next one, which is another epic, as our task to you is to name every Premier League winners' all-time XI.