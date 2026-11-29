“People will be comparing me to Pep after 10 games; it doesn’t put pressure on me.”

Those were the words of Enzo Maresca back in the summer as he addressed the inevitability of being judged against his predecessor in the Manchester City dugout. One wonders if he feels the same now amid his team’s marked slump.

Tuesday’s 2-2 Champions League draw with Napoli at the Etihad – clinched by Rayan Cherki’s late equaliser – put Man City on their second three-match winless run this term. On the face of it, that’s hardly disastrous – after all, they endured two separate stretches of five or more games without a win under Guardiola just two seasons ago – but the bigger picture is one of a side struggling in a new era. And the signs were there even while everything looked rosy in a pure results sense.

Enzo Maresca: “When you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose”

Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man City won their first seven Premier League games of 2026/27 – the third-best start in the competition’s history – but conspired to lose their next three, an ignominious 'achievement' not seen in the English top flight for 122 years.

They salvaged a point last time out in the league, drawing 1-1 at home to Fulham – but even that, in its own way, signified that things really have changed: Man City had won the previous 17 Premier League meeting between the sides, 12 of them during Guardiola’s tenure. Dominance on any scale feels some way off at the moment.

Dominance feels some way off (Image credit: Getty Images)

But was it ever going to be any different? As Maresca acknowledged at the same time as insisting he wasn’t burdened by the weight of being compared to Guardiola, Manchester United and Arsenal both “struggled a little bit” after the respective departures of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

And right now, Man City are struggling arguably more than a little bit; those seven straight wins papered over the cracks – August’s 3-0 Community Shield humbling by Arsenal suggests those cracks were there at the outset.

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Man City showed Guardiola-esque resilience as they fought back from a goal down to beat Bournemouth in Maresca’s opening league fixture, and they turned on the style to sweep aside Crystal Palace five days later, but they haven't recorded a truly convincing league victory since.

That is with the exception of last month’s 3-0 triumph away to Liverpool – a contest transformed by a red card and one which Man City went into defiantly after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. September’s 1-0 Manchester derby success at Old Trafford, which came despite playing almost 70 minutes a man down, was decided by a contentious Erling Haaland goal that officiating body Pro Ref admitted shouldn’t have stood.

So, Maresca’s men have ridden their luck, and results such as October’s 4-2 home Champions League defeat to PSG and the more recent 3-1 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest have exposed a fragility rarely exhibited over the last decade. A fragile team is a team that bows to pressure, and given who he succeeded in the dugout, was always there whether Maresca felt it or not.

Success of this sort feels a long way off (Image credit: Alamy)

Man City are, in their current iteration, far too easy to play through and concerningly imbalanced in midfield, although in fairness to Maresca, replacing a metronomic No. 6 of Rodri’s calibre was always going to be a nigh-on impossible task. At the sharp end of the pitch, too, City’s identity – so crystal-clear under Guardiola – has been eroded.

Sunday’s trip to title rivals Arsenal, who will pull nine points clear of their visitors with a win, runs the risk of laying that fragility and lack of identity even barer still. Speaking to the media after the draw with Napoli, Maresca reflected: “I feel a certain degree of regret we didn’t win, but when you can’t win you need to make sure you don’t lose.”

Was this a veiled acceptance that Man City must go through the transitional phase Arsenal went through post-Wenger and that Man United are still going through post-Ferguson? Or, perhaps a sign of a manager starting to feel the pressure he dismissed?