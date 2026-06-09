Liverpool report: Andoni Iraola can complete astonishing free transfer as first Reds signing

Andoni Iraola's squad depth could improve free of transfer cost ahead of his first season in charge at Liverpool.

The Reds are experiencing a summer of change, with the latest player to exit being a seemingly Real Madrid-bound Ibrahima Konate.

Liverpool, who saw the departures of club legends Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season, now have the opportunity to see an ex-Reds man in new boss Andoni Iraola’s line-up.

The Spaniard, whose first season at the helm in Liverpool will be largely spent rectifying the many mistakes made by previous manager Arne Slot, has glaring holes in his squad — but this homecoming transfer could make his life a little easier.

Liverpool could get Darwin Nunez back for free

Darwin Nunez, signed by Jurgen Klopp during the summer of 2022 for a whopping price tag that he never quite lived up to, could see his playing days be spent at Anfield once more.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Uruguayan has been offered to a small selection of teams as a free agent, with Liverpool being firmly at the table.

Darwin Nunez was the ultimate marmite player at Liverpool. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nunez, whose Liverpool career is often remembered as being distinctly underwhelming despite its Premier League title-winning end, recently made the move to the Saudi Pro League.

Joining Al-Hilal at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, the 26-year-old scored nine times in 24 appearances before being cut from the squad courtesy of the country’s foreign player limits.

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His final game played for the Saudi giants came in February, scoring twice in a 2-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Wahda, and the ex-Reds man’s contract with Al-Hilal has now been mutually terminated.

Nunez is now assessing his options ahead of a summer move, with Benfica being one notable club expected to challenge Liverpool in seeing the Uruguayan return.

The report also states that there are whispers in Spain over the 26-year-old already having green-lit a move back to Anfield, where he would arrive as a free agent at no transfer cost.