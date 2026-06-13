Shocking number of Morocco squad was actually born elsewhere, including two star players from Spain

The Morocco squad is actually a mixed bag of different nationalities

Morocco have steadily become the most exciting African footballing side in recent years.

After stunning everyone with a semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup, Morocco also added the AFCON title to their list of accolades this year – although, the nature of their victory there is questionable, to say the least.

Now, Mohamed Ouahbi's men have impressed in their opening game at the World Cup 2026 by turning the screw on Brazil. So, let's learn a little more about that talented squad.

Where were the Morocco players born?

Across the 26-man squad selected for the World Cup this summer, there are actually just seven players who were born in Morocco.

Those players are: Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti, Marwane Saâdane, Youssef Belammari, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Rahimi, Amine Sbaï, and Ayoub El Kaabi.

Achraf Hakimi playing for Morocco against Paraguay ahead of the 2026 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interestingly, captain Achraf Hakimi is one of six Morocco players who was actually born in Spain.

So, too, was Real Madrid man Brahim Diaz, the goalscorer against Brazil, Ismael Saibari, and defender Chadi Riad.

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Rather unsurprisingly, given the historic ties between France and Northern Africa, there are also six players hailing from France.

That list includes Issa Diop, Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Gessime Yassine.

The Netherlands produced three important players for Morocco, with Sofyan Amrabat, Anass Salah-Eddine, and Manchester United full-back Noussair Mazraoui originally born in Holland.

Exciting wingers Bilal El Khannouss and Chemsdine Talbi were born in Belgium, as was Zakaria El Ouahdi.