The USMNT showed togetherness and unity as they brushed aside Paraguay in their World Cup opener

It’s been said that, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ But that isn’t completely accurate. Sometimes, the manner in which you start can have a direct impact on how you finish.

And in the one-in-a-million chance that the United States are still alive in the World Cup on July 19, competing in East Rutherford, New Jersey in the final, they’ll look back on Friday’s performance as the catalyst that jumpstarted their epic journey.

Because they didn’t just beat Paraguay in Los Angeles – they dominated them from start to finish, forcing them into submission and dictating the flow of proceedings on their own terms.

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Folarin Balogun scored two first half goals to set the USMNT on their way (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We sent a message to the other teams that are participating in this tournament, and also the other teams in this group,” stated USMNT fullback Sergino Dest to FourFourTwo.

“It was really important to win the first game, but also the dominant way that we did it… it was amazing.”

The USMNT started as they meant to continue, pulling them apart with their well-worked passing and carving out chances at will. Christian Pulisic kicked things off by splitting two defenders and feeding Weston McKennie, who intended to cross it to Folarin Balogun, only for his pass to deflect off Damián Bobadilla and find its way into the back of the net.

From that point on, there was never a question that the USMNT were going to win. The only question was – how many goals would they end up scoring?