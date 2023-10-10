Fulham star Antonee Robinson reveals resilient mindset in mental health discussion with 2,500 schoolchildren

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson candidly opened up to 2,500 schoolchildren from across the UK about dealing with change as a professional footballer as part of Mental Health Awareness Day on October 10.

Virtual Soccer Schools - an organisation which Robinson's Fulham team-mate Tim Ream is the global athlete liaison for - and Amazing People Schools delivered the event, allowing Robinson to offer his experience and educate children from across the country.

Initially, Robinson discussed how his three key pillars - kindness, wisdom and curiosity - can help young people stay strong mentally, especially when they're facing challenges in their education and sporting journeys.

One such challenge that arises around dealing with change is anxiety. When one of the children asked Robinson how he managed to deal with playing on the world stage in front of so many people, the Fulham defender openly explained in simple terms the techniques he uses to handle his feelings.

Robinson spoke to 2,500 students during the Q&A session (Image credit: Amazing People Schools)

"I'm 26 and I've played so many professional matches now," Robinson explained. "So the anxiety does sort of fade away because you're used to it. I'm sure during your first day at school, you're nervous. And then by the end by the end of term, you don't even think about turning up because it's just routine.

"Likewise, before a match I'm doing the same things. I'm laughing and joking with the boys. I'm doing my warm-up routine of eating the same meal and listening to music, so I'm really relaxed and focused on the game.

"But then when you get to things you haven't done before, like the World Cup, there is a bit of nervousness where you're unsure of what's going to happen. It's a high-pressure environment. But just reassuring yourself that you prepared and it's what you've built up to, and that you're capable of performing on that stage, makes it a lot easier to be calm in those situations."

It's not just on the pitch where Robinson highlights he has to adapt to changing situations, however. When selected for the USA men's national team, Robinson has to leave his young family back in London to go on international duty, something that he finds difficult but has learned to embrace.

"On the one hand, it's nice to get away because I really enjoy playing for the national team, getting to be with friends I've not seen for a while, having a change of environment and maybe visiting a new place. So that's all exciting stuff.

"But, at the same time, I'm a dad now so I have to go away from my fiancé and my child, not seeing them for a period of time. There's a time zone difference, too, so you don't get to speak to them as frequently as you'd want.

Robinson has been a regular starter at Fulham under Marco Silva (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It is tough, and it does affect me mentally. Then when you add the travel, the expectation of performance and the physical tiredness, it can all be quite draining. It is something you get used to, though, and when you learn to take the positives of it, it's a very enjoyable experience."

After his session answering questions from the children, FourFourTwo exclusively chatted to Robinson. One topic that continued to crop up was his mental resilience, something he has built up by assessing situations positively, despite numerous setbacks.

While in Everton's youth academy, Robinson won the U18 Player's Player of the Year award. At the beginning of the campaign, though, the club hadn't offered him a professional contract, putting his future into doubt. An injury certainly didn't help matters, but his resilience proceeded to shine through in abundance.

"I just focused on everyday in the gym, doing my rehab as much as I could to get back fit as quickly as possibly. What they initially thought was going to be a five month turnaround for the injury ended up being two-and-a-half months, and I came back feeling good and ended up getting Player of the Year.

"At the start of the next year, I was doing preseason with the first team. Everything's going really well, but then all of a sudden I do my knee and I have to have another surgery, where I'm told that it's going to be six months.

"It would be easy to say, 'oh, it's just football, my body's not built for it' after those injuries, but I obviously saw that I can get back fit and do well. So that really motivated me again for this next injury. Being able to bounce back from an injury and coming out the other side of it and feeling positive is something that's really big in my career."

When asked if this mental resilience is part of reason why he has reached the highest level, Robinson says there's certainly some correlation.

"I know a lot of players who've been in a similar, or even better, position to me. But then they go through an injury and, during their rehab, they might be going out and drinking more with friends, or just not doing everything properly: not eating properly, being up all night and not recovering and resting.

"They're the little differences that show how powerful my mindset is. I always worked so hard to get back fit and make myself in the best shape that I possibly could that, fortunately, it's given me a sustainable career at the moment, whereas some lads maybe didn't have that belief or they didn't take it as seriously."