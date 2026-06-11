'Watershed moment' in Premier League legal battle means 'all eyes now on Manchester City'

An independent disciplinary commission has ordered Everton to pay nearly £40 million in damages plus interest to Burnley, stemming from the Toffees' breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) during the 2021/22 campaign.

Burnley were relegated that year, therefore losing out on a significant sum of money that could have been earned with Premier League membership in 2022/23.

The Lancashire club successfully argued that Everton gained an unfair sporting advantage by overspending. Burnley also established that if Everton’s subsequent six-point deduction had been applied during the 2021/22 season instead of retrospectively, it would have been the Merseysiders spending the following year in the Championship.

Burnley win landmark legal case and could pocket £40m

Burnley, Turf Moor (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Clarets have been up, and down, twice since 2021/22 but only now has a decision been passed down.

The case marks the first time a Premier League club has successfully won substantial damages from a rival for financial rule-breaking.

"This decision is a watershed moment in Premier League financial regulation," said James Philippsohn, Associate at Quillon Law. "By successfully applying 'loss of chance' principles, Burnley have opened a litigation pathway that transforms PSR breaches from a sporting sanction into a civil liability event.

“The significance of this decision lies in the willingness to award substantial damages based on a lost opportunity, a principle that could have far-reaching consequences where regulatory breaches are alleged to have caused financial harm," Philippsohn added.