'Watershed moment' in Premier League legal battle means 'all eyes now on Manchester City'
Recent legal proceedings between two Premier League clubs could potentially rewrite the litigation landscape of English football
An independent disciplinary commission has ordered Everton to pay nearly £40 million in damages plus interest to Burnley, stemming from the Toffees' breach of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) during the 2021/22 campaign.
Burnley were relegated that year, therefore losing out on a significant sum of money that could have been earned with Premier League membership in 2022/23.
The Lancashire club successfully argued that Everton gained an unfair sporting advantage by overspending. Burnley also established that if Everton’s subsequent six-point deduction had been applied during the 2021/22 season instead of retrospectively, it would have been the Merseysiders spending the following year in the Championship.
Burnley win landmark legal case and could pocket £40m
The Clarets have been up, and down, twice since 2021/22 but only now has a decision been passed down.
The case marks the first time a Premier League club has successfully won substantial damages from a rival for financial rule-breaking.
"This decision is a watershed moment in Premier League financial regulation," said James Philippsohn, Associate at Quillon Law. "By successfully applying 'loss of chance' principles, Burnley have opened a litigation pathway that transforms PSR breaches from a sporting sanction into a civil liability event.
“The significance of this decision lies in the willingness to award substantial damages based on a lost opportunity, a principle that could have far-reaching consequences where regulatory breaches are alleged to have caused financial harm," Philippsohn added.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.