Manchester City appeal rejected by Premier League: report

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Manchester City appealed to the Premier League over a decision that could have huge implications on the title race

General view inside Manchester City&#039;s Etihad Stadium in February 2025.
Manchester City appealed to the Premier League over a decision that could have huge implications (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City are chasing their second domestic treble in just seven years in the final month of the season.

Pep Guardiola led the club to Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory in 2018/19 and the former Barcelona manager is eyeing a repeat this term.