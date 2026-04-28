Manchester City appeal rejected by Premier League: report
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By James Roberts published
Manchester City appealed to the Premier League over a decision that could have huge implications on the title race
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Manchester City are chasing their second domestic treble in just seven years in the final month of the season.
Pep Guardiola led the club to Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory in 2018/19 and the former Barcelona manager is eyeing a repeat this term.
Having already beaten Arsenal in last month's Carabao Cup final, City are three points behind the Gunners with a game in hand in the race for the title, and face Chelsea in the FA Cup Final at Wembley on May 16.