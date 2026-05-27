Manchester City 115 charges verdict rumoured to 'arrive within weeks'

Manchester City are still awaiting the verdict on the 115 charges

Manchester City's 115 charges for allegedly breaching financial rules continues to hang over both the club and the Premier League.

City were charged back in February 2023 over a series of alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, which are said to have taken place from 2009 to 2018. The club deny all the charges.

The case was referred to an independent commission but it is yet to publish a ruling - more than three years after City were charged and almost 18 months since the hearing concluded in December 2024.

'Seriously confident' Manchester City verdict to be delivered imminently

Manchester City have become serial Premier League winners (Image credit: Alamy)

According to the Premier League, City breached rules that required them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position", while they are also charged with failing to co-operate with the league's four-year investigation.

Outgoing manager Pep Guardiola - who arrived in 2016 and is not alleged to have been aware of any wrongdoing - has always defended the City hierarchy, telling BBC Sport last week: "I trust them. I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened."

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Guardiola is set to leave the Etihad Stadium before the verdict is announced, but fresh speculation has emerged suggesting that the outcome could be published imminently.

Reliable X account HandofArsenal posted on Tuesday afternoon: "It is my understanding, there is a seriously confident expectation now for a decision on the Man City 115 case to be delivered in the coming weeks ( sometime in the summer latest ). All Premier League clubs await official communication."

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The alleged rule breaches first came to light in a series of articles published by German newspaper Der Spiegel in 2018, with European football's governing body UEFA launching an investigation the following year.

It was initially reported that City were charged with 115 alleged rule breaches, but some outlets have since suggested that the actual number is 130.

The 12-week hearing took place in London in late 2024, with an outcome always expected to take several months to be published - but details on a specific date have been scarce.

It is my understanding, there is a seriously confident expectation now for a decision on the Man City 115 case to be delivered in the coming weeks ( sometime in the summer latest ) All Premier League clubs await official communication.May 26, 2026

If City are found guilty, the range of sanctions that could be imposed include a fine, a points deduction and even expulsion from the Premier League, although both the league and the club can appeal any judgement.

The club won three Premier League titles - in 2012, 2014 and 2018 - in the period covered by the investigation, as well as three League Cups and an FA Cup.

They have since gone on to dominate English football under Guardiola, winning a further five league titles, four League Cups and three FA Cups.