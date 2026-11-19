Eighteen months ago, on his first return to Merseyside since leaving the club as manager the summer before, Jurgen Klopp spoke at a charity event at Liverpool Cathedral and singled out Dominik Szoboszlai for praise.

Probably the “best pressing player in Europe right now” was how the German described the Reds’ midfielder, who had played the season in the No. 10 role as Arne Slot’s side swept to the title.

Only nine months ago, Slot described the Hungarian as “maybe the best in the world in terms of pressing.” It’s quite the difference to today, when Szoboszlai’s pressing, now in a deeper role in midfield for Andoni Iraola, is coming into question.

Liverpool’s changed midfield set-up and Szoboszlai’s role

Dominik Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think, for me, it’s about, in his mind, managing how much he presses and when to go, as opposed to just pressing for pressing’s sake,” Daniel Sturridge explained during Sky Sports' coverage of the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace.

“I’m not saying that he does that all the time, but I think the reason why Liverpool are open is because they don’t have someone who’s reading in front of the defence.”

Former Red Sturridge is now on the punditry circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

That title-winning campaign two seasons ago saw Szoboszlai vital to everything Liverpool did well, with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch complementing each other - everything was seemingly perfectly balanced. Gravenberch played in a more restricted No. 6 role in front of defence, Mac Allister was the box-to-box No. 8, and Szoboszlai was the all-action, pressing No. 10.

However, Slot worried that opponents had found out how to play against his team, and perhaps aware of losing Trent Alexander-Arnold’s unique creativity from deep, opted for a changed midfield set up. It actually began in the final away game of the title-winning season, away to Brighton, when Szoboszlai started in a two-man midfield alongside Gravenberch.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that’s how Slot continued the following campaign, having signed Florian Wirtz for the No. 10 role. It was a move that immediately had its sceptics. Promising Wirtz the central role, where he had never truly played before, seemed to leave Liverpool far more open in midfield.

Szoboszlai, though, became the first Liverpool midfielder since Steven Gerrard to score and assist 10 or more goals in a single campaign, scoring 13 and assisting 12 in 53 games across all competitions. He was named the Reds’ player of the season.

That, though, doesn’t tell the full story. Some fans were irked by the Hungarian’s manner, especially after a heavy defeat at Manchester City. The match-going supporter noticed how often he slowed play down and often encouraged others to do so. Slot saw it differently, saying: “He is an all-round player, an all-round midfielder, a modern midfielder in my opinion. I think this season he has improved his game on the ball. Off the ball, he is top three, four or five in the world.”

Arne Slot defended Szoboszlai (Image credit: Getty Images)

Szoboszlai’s role under Iraola

With two years left to run on his contract, Szoboszlai was rewarded for his form with a new contract and named one of Iraola’s new vice-captains following the departures of Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah. Szoboszlai’s importance to the club could not have been clearer, and for many he was - and is - regarded as the most likely captain-in-waiting after Virgil van Dijk departs, whether that’s next summer or later.

But 10 league games into the new season and it’s clear that Mac Allister is Iraola’s first-choice pick in his midfield two, and there are now growing calls for Trey Nyoni to be the player alongside the Argentine.

The pairing of Gravenberch and Szoboszlai was woefully exposed on the opening day at Newcastle, with the Dutchman finding himself very much out of favour once Mac Allister was back available after his later return due to the World Cup. But Mac Allister and Szoboszlai together also appears to lack balance, or understanding of when to press in Iraola’s system. “Both of the midfielders, whether it’s Mac Allister or Szoboszlai, have a tendency to vacate that space in front of the defence because of the press the manager wants to do,” Sturridge noted, accurately.

Florian Wirtz arrived at Anfield last summer (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Enter Trey Nyoni

Injury to Szoboszlai during the last international break opened the door for teenager Nyoni's big break, including his first league start against Arsenal and his first time starting three consecutive matches. The reviews have been unanimous. The player who was handed his debut by Klopp at 16 has mightily impressed.

Nyoni’s first thought is always to play forward, capable of playing quick, direct passes into the attackers and splitting midfield in doing so. Some supporters see this as a stark contrast to Szoboszlai, who often runs with the ball or slows play and opts for a less positive pass.

Nyoni is also impressing off the ball, adept at tackling and comfortable dropping into the defensive line to start attacks from deep. The youngster explained Iraola’s instructions recently as being “as soon as you get the ball, it’s just play forward.”

'The gaffer's told me just to play forward' (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Trey is very good on the ball, very calm, he reads the situations well,” Iraola praised in pre-season. “We’re forcing him in the work without the ball, in the press, and he is absolutely doing very well. I think the timings of the jumps are very good. He is always confident on the ball so we encourage him.”

The new boss is clearly a huge fan of the player, who was the subject of a late £30 million bid from Nottingham Forest in the summer and who fellow teenage prodigy Rio Ngumoha says “definitely still has another level to go. You guys haven’t even seen him at his top, top level.”

On the bench for the Palace game, having started the previous three in a row - including away to Fenerbahce where he bagged his first goal - Nyoni’s involvement in Liverpool's third as sub at Selhurst Park underlined exactly what his strengths are. He read the pass from Tyrick Mitchell inside his own box, intercepting with his left foot, before looking up and immediately playing a quick ball out to Alexander Isak with his right foot that completely split the Palace midfield and started the attack that ended with the Swede pulling the trigger.

Nyoni is the success story of Liverpool's season so far (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two touches was all it took from Nyoni. Technically, it was superb; the vision and execution perfect. It had some supporters making comparisons to Fabinho or Thiago. There is an argument that Nyoni’s passing style gets more from all the forwards, who clearly benefit when they receive the ball quickly, rather than once opposition defences have been able to get back behind the ball.

Liverpool have struggled against so-called low blocks for the past 18 months, since losing the qualities of a certain Alexander-Arnold (and more recently Salah) - Nyoni offers a much-needed solution to the creative dearth.

That, though, leaves a huge question of Szoboszlai - and Gravenberch, with both having signed new contracts this year.

“When a young player in midfield is playing ahead of them, that causes a problem,” Jamie Carragher expressed last week. “Basically, about where you’ve spent your money. It means you haven’t spent your money well enough.”

Throw in reports of Liverpool’s interest in Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara, whose late move to Chelsea was scuppered on deadline day, and the picture becomes further complicated.

Will Nyoni’s emergence as a genuine option lead Liverpool to quell their interest in the Senegalese? And what to be done with Szoboszlai and Gravenberch if so? It can’t be as simple as selling two of the highest earners, but then you also can’t have two of your highest earners on the bench, either. The midfield conundrum could define Iraola’s first season, and it might lead to a high-profile departure or two.