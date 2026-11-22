Manchester United are as far from title challengers as they have been since 2013

“My greatest challenge was knocking Liverpool right off their f****** perch.”

Sir Alex Ferguson’s famous quote has become so embedded in football folklore that its provenance is often misremembered.

The then-Manchester United manager did not deliver the emphatic line in the early years of his tenure, as is sometimes claimed, but during a poor run of form in September 2002. The Red Devils had won seven of the previous 10 Premier League crowns, while Liverpool were not even halfway through their 30-year title drought.

Why ownership change is only the first step in ending Man United title drought

United co-owners Avram Glazer (left) and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (centre) with Sir Alex Ferguson (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson uttered that comment during Liverpool’s 13th successive campaign without winning the top flight. Fast forward almost a quarter of a century, and United are 13 years into a decline that set in as soon as the Scot retired.

The Red Devils’ title drought is already nearly half as long as the one Liverpool experienced between 1990 and 2020. They are in the Premier League relegation zone ahead of today’s trip to Anfield, so we can safely say their wait will stretch to at least the 2027/28 season, which will be 15 years since they last won the top flight.

Clearly, the 30-year mark is still a long way off and plenty can happen in that time. But it is also undeniable that United are as far from title challengers as they have been since 2013 and there are no signs of that changing.

That starts from the top. In September, executive co-chairman Avram Glazer told Deutsche Bank’s Sports Investment Conference in London that clubs of United’s stature are not dependent on success on the pitch for commercial power. The quotes, first reported by The Athletic, emerged this month when the Red Devils were about to sack manager Michael Carrick following their slide down the table.

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Glazer’s comments were strikingly similar to those of former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in May 2018, when he told shareholders: “Playing performance doesn’t really have a meaningful impact on what we can do on the commercial side of the business.”

The fact that those two quotes occurred eight-and-a-half years apart suggests that as long as the Glazer family remain United’s majority owners, the club will prioritise commercial gain over on-pitch success.

The Americans also appear to be in no rush to sell their majority stake in the club, despite being universally unpopular with the fanbase. A report from TEAMtalk last week claimed they are unlikely to step away until United’s proposed 100,000-capacity stadium is built - which may not be until 2035 - in order to extract maximum value from their investment.

United's director of football Jason Wilcox (left) and chief executive officer Omar Berrada (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other outlets claim the Glazers could be interested in selling their stake to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe before then, but that certainly would not guarantee success, with the British businessman’s record in football across United, French club Nice and Swiss outfit Lausanne-Sport patchy at best.

When Ratcliffe bought a minority stake in the club in February 2024, taking control of sporting operations, it was supposed to end a decade of managerial mis-steps and overpaying for underperforming players.

However, the situation has deteriorated further, with chief executive officer Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox facing heavy criticism from fans. The Red Devils finished 15th in 2024/25 and have won just one league game this term, while the one positive half-season of the Ratcliffe era came when Carrick took over as interim boss from Ruben Amorim - another failed appointment - in January and overperformed expectations by qualifying for the Champions League.

Liverpool owner John W.Henry (centre) with former Reds manager Jurgen Klopp (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ultimately, United will not become a force again without an ownership change. As the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said in its statement following Carrick’s sacking: “Another change of head coach cannot repair what the ownership continues to undermine.”

This is where Liverpool’s title drought is instructive. Part of the reason for the Reds’ decline in the 1990s and 2000s was because they were overtaken financially by their rivals - initially Ferguson’s United, then Chelsea following Roman Abramovich’s takeover - under their long-time owners, the Moores family.

After the chaotic ownership of Tom Hicks and George Gillett, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) bought Liverpool in 2010. FSG did not get it right immediately, but after appointing Jurgen Klopp as manager in 2015 and putting the right people in key positions, such as sporting director Michael Edwards, the Reds were able to challenge regularly for the biggest honours again.

New United manager Mauricio Pochettino can only do so much under these owners (Image credit: Getty Images)

The team that won the title in 2020 featured some big-money recruits, most notably Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, but also several cheaper signings that resulted from a recruitment overhaul, such as Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Andy Robertson.

But the key point is that it took Liverpool 10 years of FSG ownership to end their title drought, and only once every department at the club, from the owners to the recruitment team to Klopp, were aligned in pursuit of on-pitch success.

It is why new United manager Mauricio Pochettino can only do so much. Like Carrick last season, Erik ten Hag in 2022/23 or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020/21, there may well be good spells during his tenure, but to paraphrase MUST, the head coach at Old Trafford will inevitably be undermined by the owners sooner or later.

United's decline would have been unthinkable when Ferguson was in charge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even when the Glazers eventually sell, we cannot expect the club to immediately become the force they once were, as the Liverpool example shows. It takes time to return to the top when you have been also-rans for so long.

That is why it is easy to see how United’s title drought could stretch beyond 30 years, as hypothetical as that sounds right now. If the Glazers stay in charge for the foreseeable future, the new owners would need time to undo the damage and put everything in place for success. Only then could United start to consistently challenge for the title and there is no guarantee they would win it straight away.

This scenario would have seemed unthinkable when Ferguson made his famous quip in 2002, but when you fall off your perch it is difficult to get back up - as Liverpool know all too well.