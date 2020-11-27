Alisson Becker News and Features
Date of birth: October 2, 1992
Instagram: @alissonbecker
Clubs: Internacional, Roma, Liverpool
Transfer fee: £65 million
Having arrived in Europe from Brazilian club Internacional in 2016, he quickly established himself as one of the world's best with his second season at Roma bringing 17 Serie A clean sheets and convincing Liverpool to briefly make him the world's most expensive goalkeeper. Won the Golden Glove with 21 Premier League clean sheets in his first season and was instrumental in the club's sixth European Cup triumph. Won best goalkeeper award as Brazil lifted the 2019 Copa America.
Latest about Alisson Becker
