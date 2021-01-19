Roberto Firmino News and Features
Date of birth: October 2, 1991
Instagram: @roberto_firmino
Clubs: Figueirense, Hoffenheim, Liverpool
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £29 million
Firmino has transformed himself into one of the most complete modern-day forwards in world football under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool since 2015, after making his European breakthrough in Germany with Hoffenheim.
The Brazilian acts as the focal point of the Reds' feared front three also consisting of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, excelling with his movement, skill, pace and work-rate, and helped the club to Champions League and Club World Cup glory in 2019.
Latest about Roberto Firmino
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
Is Takumi Minamino actually better suited to Southampton than Liverpool?
By Richard Jolly
Takumi Minamino has a chance to gain some Premier League experience at Southampton, but might actually be better off staying long-term
5 potential ways Liverpool could alter their attack to get scoring again
By Matt Ladson
Liverpool’s failure to score in their last three Premier League games represents their worst goal drought since March 2005 - Jurgen Klopp needs to find solutions fast
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.