‘Lionel Messi has been fundamental to football’s growth in the US. He’s a benchmark for the opponents in MLS, as they discover what it means to truly compete’ Mauricio Pochettino on how Messi is raising the standard stateside

All eyes will be on North America this summer, as the United States, along with Canada and Mexico, get set to host the World Cup.

Being a World Cup host brings with it a different kind of pressure and it will be up to Mauricio Pochettino to shoulder the responsibility of the expectant home supporters this summer.

The Argentine took over as the USMNT boss four months after leaving Chelsea for what is his first taste of international management.

Pochettino on managing the USMNT this summer

Get a Surfshark VPN in time for the World Cup!

Pick up an extra three months of service and up to a $30 (£22) Amazon Gift Card when purchasing a two-year subscription plan.

“When I left Chelsea, we thought a lot about the World Cup and how special it would be to experience the tournament from the inside,” Pochettino tells FourFourTwo when quizzed about why he made the switch.

“Matt Crocker, US Soccer’s [former] sporting director, was the first to call and offer the position. I already knew him from Southampton.

Pochettino will lead the USA at this summer's tournament

“We were motivated to join this project, where we want to make history as World Cup hosts. The target people talk about is reaching the quarter-finals. As a coach, though, I set myself the challenge of having no limits. The mindset has to be to go all the way.”

Aside from a third-place finish in the inaugural 1930 tournament, the US have only once made it as far as the quarter-finals, so what is needed to turn the team into contenders?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“To compete better,” Pochettino insists. “We have players doing well at their clubs, but as a group we still need to shake off those mental barriers. The world makes you feel that football isn’t that important in the US, and that creates a lack of confidence. We’ve been working on the emotional side – being more assertive and believing we’re capable of achieving big things.”

And while Pochettino is looking to succeed with the national side, his compatriot Lionel Messi has been responsible for driving the game at club level, following his 2023 move to MLS side Inter Miami.

“He’s been fundamental to football’s development here,” Pochettino adds. “He’s a benchmark for the players who face him in MLS, as they discover what it means to truly compete. They challenge themselves to figure out how to stop him, and that helps them grow.

Pochettino managed Messi at Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Getty Images)

A key question for any World Cup hosts is whether that nation can use the tournament to grow the game going forward, something that Pochettino insists can happen - as long as his side play their part.

“It can, but it has to be the national team that inspires Americans to empower football here, not the other way around.

“We have a World Cup with the chance to make that possible.”