Manchester United weighing up transfer moves for Everton and Aston Villa stars: report

Iliman Ndiaye has been connected with Old Trafford before

Iliman Ndiaye remains on Manchester United's transfer radar this summer, according to reports.

Manchester United have been linked with Ndiaye for some time now, with the Everton star first connected with Old Trafford back in January.

The Senegal international's name was touted again in March as being among United's potential attacking transfer options for the summer.

Iliman Ndiaye on Manchester United's shortlist, but no move made yet

Iliman Ndiaye is going to the World Cup with Senegal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that Everton were relaxed about Ndiaye's future, given he is under contract for another three years and talks have been held about a new deal.

But the Mirror have since claimed that Ndiaye is 'on United's shortlist' as they weigh up their transfer options on the left wing.

Iliman Ndiaye enjoyed a good season with Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

That does not exactly sound the 'massive bid imminent' alarm, particularly as they add that United no longer consider that position to be as big a priority as it was in the January transfer window.

Other potential options in advanced positions include RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers.

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However, Diomande is currently being tipped to make a move to Liverpool, while Rogers is unlikely to come cheap with Villa considering the attacking midfielder one of their star players.

Villa could be tempted to cash in to help fund a broader dip into the transfer market to bolster Unai Emery's Europa League winning squad.

Morgan Rogers is also claimed to be on Manchester United's shortlist (Image credit: Getty Images)

But United chief executive Omar Berrada told the Inside Carrington podcast this week that the club are unlikely to overpay for players having seen poor returns on their investments in the past.

Berrada said: "We have to be really disciplined. We have a plan, we know what we can invest and we need to stick to it.

"In some cases, we may decide to make an investment knowing it is the right thing, not for the next two or three years but the next 10.

"Clearly, we need to stay very focused on what we are trying to achieve. It's very important you don't let the market or the agents dictate what we should be doing."