Ederson contract details revealed as Manchester United seal first summer transfer: report

Ederson will make an Old Trafford arrival, as the first signing of what will be an intriguing Red Devils transfer window

Michael Carrick’s side will undergo a drastic transformation this summer, aiming to add reinforcements across all areas of the pitch.

Manchester United, now set to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson to replace their outgoing veteran Casemiro of the same nationality, are in the market for a significant rebuild.

The Red Devils ended the 2025/26 Premier League season in third which represented a dramatic improvement upon the previous campaign’s 15th-placed finish and Europa League final loss.

Ederson contract details revealed as Red Devils secure £35 million signing

Michael Carrick’s men achieved an additional 29 points in their latest campaign, playing an entirely domestic fixture list after failing to achieve European football last time out.

With a return to the Champions League awaiting them next season, the Red Devils are widely reported to have secured the services of Atalanta midfielder Ederson for a fee of £35 million, expected to rise to almost £40m in future add-ons.

Michael Carrick has breathed life into a desperate Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Get VIP Manchester United tickets for next season HERE with Seat Unique! Manchester United's hospitality offers comfortable, padded seating in the North West Quadrant. The package includes a concourse meal deal (hot food, drink, and snack) and the official matchday programme. Guests also receive a 10 per cent Megastore discount and non-matchday Museum entry, providing a great value, family-friendly match experience for home fans.

The three-time capped Brazil midfielder has reportedly agreed a four-year deal at Manchester United, with the option to extend his Old Trafford stay by 12 months.

Ederson will become the club’s first signing since the announcement of Carrick as permanent manager, with more midfield moves expected throughout the summer window.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Midfield has long been a priority for Manchester United, with the departure of reinvigorated veteran Casemiro expected to be a major loss.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the Red Devils’ additional midfield signing plans, with Manuel Ugarte also set to exit Manchester.

“And don’t forget that this is just the first one for Manchester United. They will do many other things on the market,” clarified Romano.

Casemiro will be replaced by a fellow countryman after departing from Manchester United. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ederson was not named in Brazil’s 26-man squad, meaning he has a summer of prolonged rest to prepare for Premier League action.

The Atalanta midfielder started in 26 of the Serie A side’s 38 league fixtures last season, aiding his team to UEFA Conference League qualification.

He is the first of up to three midfield acquisitions for Manchester United ahead of their 2026/27 top-flight campaign, with Mateus Fernandes and Elliot Anderson both being pursued intensely by the Red Devils.