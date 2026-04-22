Manchester United looking to close £39m midfielder as first summer signing: report
Manchester United will move for a €45 million Benfica midfielder as part of their summer rebuild
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The Red Devils are reportedly in contact with Benfica to obtain a rising midfielder superstar that could be crucial for their centre-of-the-park rebuild this summer.
Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick, whose tenure began with the joint-best start after nine games by any manager or head coach in Premier League history.
With two losses and one draw in their last five Premier League games, the cracks are quickly becoming visible, and the loss of a back-in-form Casemiro this summer could make matters worse.