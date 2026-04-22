Manchester United looking to close £39m midfielder as first summer signing: report

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Manchester United will move for a €45 million Benfica midfielder as part of their summer rebuild

View from the stands of Manchester United ground Old Trafford.
Manchester United are set to move for an 'intriguing' midfield signing this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Red Devils are reportedly in contact with Benfica to obtain a rising midfielder superstar that could be crucial for their centre-of-the-park rebuild this summer.

Manchester United are currently third in the Premier League under Michael Carrick, whose tenure began with the joint-best start after nine games by any manager or head coach in Premier League history.