Newcastle United target young defender making rapid ascent through European football

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FourFourTwo understands Newcastle United are interested in young Nigerian defender Chibuike Nwaiwu

TRABZON, TURKIYE - APRIL 4: Chibuike Nwaiwu of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig week 28 football match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Chibuike Nwaiwu (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United face the possibility of a squad rebuild this summer after a trying campaign which has petered out of late.

Despite making it to the Champions League knockout stages, the club will almost certainly miss out on European football next season, due to poor domestic form.