Newcastle United target young defender making rapid ascent through European football

Newcastle United face the possibility of a squad rebuild this summer after a trying campaign which has petered out of late.

Despite making it to the Champions League knockout stages, the club will almost certainly miss out on European football next season, due to poor domestic form.

A year on from the club's Carabao Cup triumph, supporters are asking questions of head coach Eddie Howe and his future at St. James' Park, whilst it appears likely the club will also need to sell at least one key player to reinforce the squad this summer.