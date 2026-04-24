Fulham seek Turkish Super Lig double transfer but title-chasing duo also attracting Bundesliga interest

News
By published

FourFourTwo understands Fulham are scouting a pair of Trabzonspor players ahead of the summer transfer window

TRABZON, TURKIYE - APRIL 4: Chibuike Nwaiwu of Trabzonspor celebrates after scoring a goal during Turkish Super Lig week 28 football match between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray at Papara Park in Trabzon, Turkiye on April 4, 2026. (Photo by Hakan Burak Altunoz/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Chibuike Nwaiwu (Image credit: Getty Images)