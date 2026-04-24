Fulham seek Turkish Super Lig double transfer but title-chasing duo also attracting Bundesliga interest
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By Joe Donnohue published
FourFourTwo understands Fulham are scouting a pair of Trabzonspor players ahead of the summer transfer window
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