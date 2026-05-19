Newcastle United announce major acquisition ahead of summer transfer window

Newcastle United have announced a major acquisition prior to the upcoming summer transfer window, as Eddie Howe’s side look to finish the Premier League season strongly.

Newcastle United have suffered a dramatic fall-off since last season’s Carabao Cup victory and Champions League qualification, currently placed 11th in the top-flight table.

Eddie Howe’s men will look to add their squad during this summer’s transfer window, but the Magpies’ latest major acquisition has been cited as crucial to the club’s long-term planning.

Newcastle United acquire historic building next to St. James’ Park

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Newcastle United have purchased a significant portion of the historic Leazes Terrace building next to St. James’ Park, as part of its long-term plans for the club’s home stadium.

The acquisition comprises a substantial majority of the building, including its northern, southern and western elevations, and all areas facing the stadium.

The Leazes Terrace acquisition is part of the club's long-term plans for the stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The club has also acquired most of the building’s eastern elevation, which contains a small block of private residences.

A statement released today via the Newcastle club website read: “This strategic purchase… provides Newcastle United with greater flexibility and ensures any future decisions support the club's ambitions, as well as its responsibilities to the local community and the city of Newcastle upon Tyne.

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“The club recognises the building’s historic and architectural significance and is committed to its preservation… [it is] part of the club's long-term planning as it continues to assess all credible and feasible options for the future of its home stadium.

“There are no plans to change the current use of Leazes Terrace, which is currently let for student accommodation. The club will retain the building’s existing property management operator,” it continued.

The statement concluded with a vow to Newcastle fans that this investment will not affect the club’s current trading position, meaning that any planned signings will likely go ahead.

Eddie Howe, whose job remains under serious threat, will hope to have a significant summer spending budget to dig his team out of their current hole. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s side have been linked with a series of high-profile names and developing talents ahead of the summer transfer window’s exploits, including a certified Gunners transfer target whose signature they will vie for alongside Arsenal.

It remains likely that the Magpies will lose Anthony Gordon this summer – who bagged a remarkable 10 Champions League goals for Newcastle during the 2025/26 campaign – which could see a sizeable chunk of spending money added to the Geordie budget.

Newcastle return to Premier League action, hoping to escape the bottom half of the table, against Fulham at Craven Cottage in Matchweek 38.