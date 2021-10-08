Birmingham City Women's squad profile: Best player, manager and WSL record

The Birmingham City Women's squad is full of new faces after a mass exodus from the club, despite managing to stay up last season. New manager Scott Booth will be hoping to give the club a fresh start after the previous year was marred by off-field issues, but he will have a tough task on his hands, keeping Birmingham in the WSL.

Birmingham City Women's squad

GK: Marie Hourihan

GK: Emily Ramsey

DF: Harriet Scott

DF: Rebecca Holloway

DF: Gemma Lawley

DF: Louise Quinn

DF: Cecilie Sandvej

MF: Jamie Finn

MF: Christie Murray

MF: Lily Simkin

MF: Lucy Quinn

MF: Lisa Robertson

FW: Veatriki Sarri

FW: Lucy Whipp

FW: Jade Pennock

FW: Sarah Ewens

FW: Libby Smith

Birmingham City Women's squad: Team profile

Last year was a tough season for Birmingham City who were plagued by off-field issues, including a point deduction for fielding an ineligible player and complaints from the squad about the conditions. Despite all this, they managed to improbably stay in the WSL but losing their manager and star player, in Carla Ward and Hannah Hampton, to crosstown rivals Aston Villa has left a bit of a cloud over the club.

There are reasons to be cheerful for Birmingham, though. New manager Scott Booth has a stellar reputation having won the league five times in Scotland as manager of Glasgow City. The returning signings of Lucy Quinn and Marie Hourihane have boosted the sense of club identity, whilst bringing in former Arsenal defender Louise Quinn from Fiorentina is a genuine coup.

The club will also be playing at St Andrew's this season which should improve matchday facilities, but on paper, they are likely to be favourites for relegation.

Birmingham City Women's squad: Who is Birmingham City's best player?

Louise Quinn

An imposing 6 ft centre-back with over 50 appearances for Arsenal, Louise Quinn will undoubtedly bring some assurance to Birmingham City's backline this season.

Birmingham City Women's squad: Who is Birmingham City's manager?

Scott Booth

A former striker who played for Aberdeen and Borussia Dortmund among others, Scott Booth is making his managerial debut in the WSL. He previously managed Glasgow City in Scotland, leading them to five back to back titles.

Birmingham City Women's squad: Birmingham's past WSL record

Birmingham City are only of only four teams to have played in every single season of the WSL, alongside Chelsea, Everton and Arsenal. Whilst they have never won the league, they did finish runners up twice in 2011 and 2012.