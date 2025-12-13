Is Burnley vs Fulham on TV? Live streams, kick-off time as Clarets look for precious Premier League points

Watch Burnley vs Fulham today for a big clash towards the bottom of the Premier League table, with FourFourTwo laying on all the broadcast details in this guide.

Burnley vs Fulham: key information • Date: Saturday, 13 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports,, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Burnley have lost six games in a row and are in real relegation danger with just 10 points from 15 games so far. They badly need a result in front of their home fans against opposition who are also not far from trouble.

Fulham have 17 points but that's only four above the drop zone, so Marco Silva's men need to be winning fixtures such as this if they don't want to get drawn into the scrap at the bottom.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Fulham online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs Fulham on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Fulham is part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage, being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Burnley vs Fulham in the US

Burnley vs Fulham is one of several of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch Burnley vs Fulham in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs Fulham through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch Burnley vs Fulham from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Burnley vs Fulham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-3 Fulham

Fulham have the quality and the style to edge in front and pull away, piling the misery on the Turf Moor faithful.