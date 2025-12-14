Is West Ham vs Aston Villa on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, how to watch as Villa look to enter Premier League title race

Watch West Ham United vs Aston Villa as the visitors look to establish themselves in the Premier League title race, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the broadcast details in this guide.

West Ham vs Aston Villa: key information • Date: Sunday, 14 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 09:00am ET • Venue: The London Stadium • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports,, Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

All the talk around Villa is whether they can be Premier League title contenders, following their victory over Arsenal.

Unai Emery's side have 30 points, one behind Man City and three behind leaders Arsenal. To challenge, they'll need to beat teams in the drop zone away from home, with West Ham still struggling badly in 18th on 13 points.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Villa online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is West Ham vs Aston Villa on TV in the UK?

West Ham vs Aston Villa is one of five games being shown live on Sky Sports today – you can find it on Sky Sports Tennis.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in the US

West Ham vs Aston Villa is one of several of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Aston Villa through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Watch West Ham vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the game. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs

West Ham vs Aston Villa: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 1-3 Aston Villa

We expect the impressive Villa to continue their charge with a comfortable away win.