Liverpool's winter break hangover: How can the Reds bounce back from three away defeats?

For a team so unaccustomed to losing, Liverpool supporters have travelled home from their last three away games after watching their side defeated in three different competitions.

Losses to Atletico Madrid, Watford and Chelsea are a blot on the copybook of what has been such an extraordinary season so far and Liverpool must now avoid a historic campaign ending in somewhat of a damp squib.

The Reds will end their 30-year wait for a league title, likely becoming the earliest Premier League winners in the process – possibly doing so this month - but an exit in the Champions League next week would see the final two months of the season being played out with very little to play for.

It means that next week’s last-16 second-leg clash against Atletico is absolutely crucial to restore momentum to the season and maintain a winning feel at Anfield.

Issues

The issues, though, are concerning after returning after the winter break, with those three defeats joined by unimpressive performances in narrow wins over Norwich and West Ham in the league. The reality is that Klopp’s side have been well below par in each of their five games after the February hiatus.

Which, considering Klopp has been one of the biggest advocates of a winter break, is somewhat ironic. “I’m not worried about momentum,” he insisted after the FA Cup exit at Stamford Bridge. “Momentum is not something you go and get and then just have it. You can lose it but then you have to go and get it again.”

That’s needed, fast, and two home games offer the opportunity to do just that; a win over Bournemouth on Saturday lunchtime would put them within nine points of the title, and a win over Atletico would put them back on track for a third consecutive Champions League final. This run of games would then be forgotten.

But it will take some turnaround for that to happen as the issues are wide-ranging; too many goals conceded, attacking numbers that would be poor for a relegation-threatened side, and a midfield lacking protection of the back four and with little-to-no creativity. Liverpool have been disjointed in all areas in the last five games.

“The numbers are there, the facts are there,” admitted Klopp, referring to three defeats in four games and seven goals conceded in the last three.

But that’s far from the only issue as at the other end they’ve failed to score in three of the last four games also.

Against Chelsea they failed to produce a shot on target in the second half despite needing a goal and ending the game with all of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Takumi Minamino on the pitch.

Such a shot-shy half is far from rare during this run either, with just one on target in the first half against Norwich in the first game back after the winter break - a game that was won by Mane off the bench and that was followed by no shots on target in the whole 90 in the following match in Madrid.

The dire performance at Watford saw just one shot on target in the whole game.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's Premier League record attempts: what could they still break, and what have they already achieved?

Post-break blues

Ever since returning from their winter break, the Liverpool players look mentally and physically below where they were previously. The intense focus of the 18-match winning league run was always going to be impossible to maintain and it appears that a week away seems to have broken that mental concentration.

Last-minute winners are no longer being forced out of nothing, legs look tired, minds appear lost for ideas and there is very little creativity. The “mentality giants” are, temporarily at least, not to be found.

Much has been said about Jordan Henderson’s absence during this struggle and clearly the captain’s influence has been missing, with him the leader vocally. This has been compounded by Fabinho struggling since returning from injury and Klopp also being without vice-captain James Milner.

Milner returned to the squad against Chelsea, making a late cameo, and you can expect him to start on Saturday against Bournemouth as Klopp will need a leader to get the team back on track.

ALSO READ

Depth

Every team, every squad has its weaknesses and often when things go bad for Klopp’s Liverpool it comes back around to one thing: lack of quality depth.

This has again been exposed, particularly in attack, and the question that some supporters pose over a potential move for Timo Werner and who he would replace look more and more daft with each performance. You simply cannot rely on the same attacking trio to provide in every game throughout a long season, especially when they play in such a demanding, energetic system. Quality depth is required - and Divock Origi has been on the scoresheet in just three of his 34 appearances this season.

Similarly, a backup left-back would be much welcomed if Liverpool are to continue their progress, with Andy Robertson’s form dipping in line with Milner’s absence through injury which has denied the Scot an opportunity to be rested. Klopp wanted a young left-back last summer and it will be high on his priorities again this year.

Full backs are absolutely essential to this Liverpool side, but they need to be fully fit both mentally and physically to play at their best in the most physically demanding roles in the side. Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are unique, but they also need to be cherished and not overly relied upon.

History

What we know, though, is that this Liverpool squad are made of strong stuff; they’ve shown it frequently in the last two years.

As well as the Champions League, there's a record Premier League points total up for grabs and the opportunity to win every home game in a league season. These need to be the focus now.

The importance of two wins in the next two games cannot be understated, with the Merseyside derby then to follow against an in-form Everton who would be itching to add to the problems and prolong the wait for title number 19.

Whatever happens for Liverpool it will be a historic few weeks ahead, the scenes will be unprecedented and these performances will be long forgotten, but it would be a huge shame if it wasn’t done in some style rather than with a whimper.

