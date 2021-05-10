A look at the previous Champions League finals to be played in England

UEFA is considering switching the all-English Champions League final from the Ataturk Stadium to Wembley due to coronavirus restrictions placed on travel to Turkey.

If Manchester City and Chelsea were to have their match moved to London it would be the ninth time Europe’s premier club final has been held in England, with Wembley hosting seven of the previous finals.

Here the PA news agency looks at the other occasions the country has hosted European club football’s showpiece event.

European Cup, 1963 – AC Milan 2 Benfica 1, Wembley (Attendance: 45,715)

The first time Wembley hosted the European Cup final also saw Milan lift the trophy for the first time as Jose Altafini’s two goals cancelled out the opener from Eusebio to deny Benfica a third successive win.

European Cup, 1968 – Manchester United 4 Benfica 1, Wembley (92,225)

Manchester United’s Pat Crerand, George Best and manager Matt Busby celebrate with the European Cup (Credit: PA)

George Best, Bobby Charlton and Brian Kidd all scored in extra time, after Jaime Graca had equalised Charlton’s first goal early in the second half, as United became the first English club to win the European Cup.

European Cup, 1971 – Ajax 2 Panathinaikos 0, Wembley (83,179)

Wembley witnessed another first-time win as Ajax bounced back from defeat in the 1969 final to lift the trophy with goals from Dick Van Dijk and Arie Haan.

European Cup, 1978 – Liverpool 1 Brugge 0, Wembley (92,500)

Reigning champions Liverpool secured back-to-back European Cups courtesy of Kenny Dalglish’s dinked second-half finish, becoming the first English side to retain the title.

European Cup, 1992 – Barcelona 1 Sampdoria 0, Wembley (70,827)

The last final of the European Cup era – and a first success for Barcelona with Ronald Koeman’s free-kick in extra time proving the difference.

Champions League, 2003 – AC Milan 0 Juventus 0 (Milan win 3-2 on penalties), Old Trafford (62,315)

With Wembley under reconstruction Old Trafford held the maiden all-Italian European showpiece with Milan prevailing in the shoot-out, Andriy Shevchencko scoring the winner, although goalkeeper Dida being off his line when saving from David Trezeguet, Marcelo Zalayeta and Paolo Montero caused controversy.

Champions League, 2011 – Barcelona 3 Manchester United 1, Wembley (87,695)

Lionel Messi scored Barcelona’s second as they comfortably beat Manchester United at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Barcelona returned to Wembley to win their third European title in six years with a comprehensive victory over United thanks to goals from Lionel Messi, David Villa and Pedro, with Wayne Rooney having scored a first-half equaliser.

Champions League, 2013 – Bayern Munich 2 Borussia Dortmund 1, Wembley (86,298)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B42bKfsm2JA

The first all-German final saw Bayern win a fifth European Cup with second-half goals from Mario Mandzukic and man of the match Arjen Robben coming either side of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty for Dortmund.