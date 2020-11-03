Adam Frizzell helps unbeaten Dumbarton to victory against Clyde

Adam Frizzell’s early goal proved enough to hand unbeaten Dumbarton a 1-0 Scottish League One victory over Clyde.

The home side took a 13th-minute lead at the C&G Systems Stadium when Frizzell turned smartly before exchanging passes with Jamie Wilson and dinking the ball over advancing goalkeeper David Mitchell.

Mitchell denied Frizzell his second with a fine 32nd-minute save, but opposite number Kevin Dabrowski had to be equally agile to prevent Jay Henderson from levelling with a speculative effort from distance seven minutes after the restart.

Dabrowski saved from Barry Cuddihy and David Goodwillie fired just wide, while Mitchell kept out an effort from Ryan McGeever as the game remained in the melting pot until the final whistle, but the home side held on to claim the points.