‘I thought if I couldn’t become a better player under somebody like Steven Gerrard, I might as well chuck it in. I picked his brains whenever I could’: Ex-Rangers midfielder reveals what it was like playing for Liverpool legend at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard enjoyed three successful seasons in charge of Rangers between 2018 and 2021, helping them break Celtic's monopoly in Scotland by winning the 2020/21 Scottish Premiership.

In that campaign, Rangers finished the league season unbeaten while also breaking the 100-point barrier, justifying the club's decision to take a risk in appointing Gerrard a few years before.

And while the Liverpool legend left a few months later for Aston Villa, Gerrard helped put Rangers into a much more stable position with a strong squad capable of competing for trophies on a regular basis again.

Steven Gerrard helped influence Rangers' players

Gerrard celebrates with the Scottish league trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott Arfield signed for Gerrard just weeks after the Liverpool legend had been appointed at Ibrox. Having fallen out of favour at Burnley, Arfield wanted more assurances of game time.

He duly got what he wanted, becoming a crucial player in midfielder for Rangers over the next five seasons as he played 233 times for the Gers in all competitions.

Arfield enjoyed his time at Rangers

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo about his relationship with Gerrard, Arfield highlights that, despite being 29 when arriving in Glasgow, he still knew he had plenty to learn with Gerrard as his manager.

"It was more personal than a standard player-manager one," Arfield tells FFT.

"I recall thinking that if I couldn’t become a better player under somebody like him, I might as well chuck it in. I made sure to pick his brains whenever I could. That 2020/21 title-winning season was very special."

Now playing for Falkirk in Scotland's second tier, Arfield also saw the early glimpses of quality that Manchester United bright spark Amad Diallo had during his six-month loan spell in 2021/22.

Arfield recalls playing with Amad (Image credit: Alamy)

"Behind closed doors, with no cameras, you see people for who they really are," Arfield explains.

"Amad was a proper player and team-mate. A phenomenal trainer. He made a huge impression on me and is reaping the rewards for all of his hard work now."