Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe pleased to see Callum Wilson end goal drought

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted Callum Wilson “needed that” after the striker finally ended his goal drought.

Wilson grabbed Bournemouth’s third goal in the crucial 3-1 win over fellow strugglers Brighton.

Wilson’s previous Premier League goal came against West Ham in September, 1,319 minutes before his strike against the Seagulls.

“He needed that goal. He took it really well,” said Howe.

“It wasn’t an easy chance – he was on the run, he’s had to take it round the goalkeeper and finish from a tight angle.

“I was really pleased with the actual goal itself – but his all-round performance was very good.

“He ran, he worked, he looked a goal threat. He was a threat in behind, so very pleased with him.”

Bournemouth, who had lost 10 of their previous 12 matches, were already 2-0 up through Harry Wilson and a Pascal Gross own-goal.

Victory lifted the Cherries to 18th, level on points with West Ham and safety.

Aaron Mooy pulled one back for Brighton, but another defeat left them just two points above the relegation zone ahead of their crunch meeting with the Hammers next weekend.

“It was disappointing because we controlled the game, switched off a bit and were punished,” Mooy told the club website.

“We haven’t won as many games as we would’ve liked, so it’s natural when you concede a goal that it might rock us a bit more, but we have to be strong and learn fast.

“It’s frustrating, but we have to regroup, look at what we can do better and get ready to play West Ham.”