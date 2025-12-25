Estadio Azteca: Capacity, location, World Cup 2026 games and everything you need to know about the venue

Estadio Azteca is one of World Cup 2026's most famous stadiums and is its most historic by far.

It's one of 16 World Cup 2026 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada, but the Azteca stands alone as the only stadium to have hosted two World Cup final matches.

FourFourTwo has the complete lowdown on this true football icon, from the capacity and history of Estadio Azteca to its usage at World Cup 2026.

Background

Estadio Azteca: The background

Image 1 of 4 Estadio Azteca lit up for the World Cup ball launch (Image credit: Getty Images) Aerial view of the Azteca (Image credit: Getty Images) Inside view of the Azteca (Image credit: Getty Images) Side view of Mexico City's Estadio Azteca (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estadio Azteca opened in 1966 with a huge capacity of more than 100,000 fans. It's the permanent home of the Mexican national team and Mexico City giants Club America, and various rivals have played home fixtures there in the last six decades. The Azteca has been modernised several times and will become the only stadium to host matches at three World Cups when the opening World Cup 2026 game is played there in May.

The stadium has hosted the Olympic Games, NFL matches and a number of major music events, but is renowned around the world for its unique place in the history of the beautiful game. Further renovations are underway for the World Cup that will boost the capacity to 87,500 and repair the roof. The Azteca will reopen in March 2026.

The Azteca's capacity was reduced to 81,000 as part of the last major renovation a decade ago, which focused on updating various behind-the-scenes facilities such as hospitality venues, media suites and corporate boxes. Having hosted some of football's most significant moments, Estadio Azteca has evolved with the game and will welcome the world again in June.

World Cup 2026 will end at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey but it will begin in Mexico City at the stadium regarded by many fans as the spiritual home of the greatest show on Earth.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Location

Where is Estadio Azteca located?

Estadio Azteca is located in Mexico City, Mexico.

The venue is located in the south of the metropolis and is accessible by its own stop on the Xochimilco light rail section of the Mexico City metro system.

Capacity

What is the capacity of Estadio Azteca?

Estadio Azteca will have a seated capacity of more than 87,500 when its latest renovations are completed ahead of the World Cup.

Tenants

Who plays at Estadio Azteca usually?

Estadio Azteca is the national stadium and is home to the Mexico national team and Club America, who have both played there since the 1960s. America are playing at the smaller Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes while the city prepares for the World Cup.

Cruz Azul, Necaxa and Atlante have all played home matches there during their own stadium renovations.

World Cup 2026 games

Which World Cup 2026 games is Estadio Azteca hosting?

Estadio Azteca is hosting five matches at the 2026 World Cup, including the opening fixture and at least two involving Mexico.