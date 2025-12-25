The Big Football Quiz of 2025: Can you answer 20 questions correctly?

Features
By published

Can you remember all the football facts that mattered in 2025?

The Big Quiz of 2025
The Big Quiz of 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The year is coming to a close and what better way to see it off than with The Big Quiz of 2025?

PLAY NEXT

Real Madrid&#039;s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior kisses his jersey&#039;s badge to celebrate Valladolid&#039;s own goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 3, 2018.

(Image credit: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

QUIZ Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

There's no time limit on this one. If you get all 20 right, don't forget to let us know in the comments! And, if you don't, let us know how many you do get.

Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love

We've got a whole load of football quizzes lined up for you, courtesy of Kwizly. There are quizzes on players, clubs, managers and major competitions all over the world. We go big and broad, deep and detailed, and there's something for everyone. Let's explore.

First up, you can work your way through our trusty supply of Friday Football Quizzes – tailormade for the kind of quizzer who'll score will in our The Big Quiz of 2025 – or our daily challenge to name the year in FourFourTwo's Dating Game. There's also a growing bank of Quickfire Quizzes to keep your digits buzzing as quickly as your brain cells.

If you just want a one-off to get on with straight away, we can suggest naming every player with two or more Champions League winner's medals since 1992 and identifying every club to have reached the Champions League knockout stages since 2000.

And remember: you can get exclusive quizzes and features direct to your inbox by signing up for the FourFourTwo newsletter.

Chris Nee
Chris Nee

Chris is a Warwickshire-based freelance writer, Editor-in-Chief of AVillaFan.com, author of the High Protein Beef Paste football newsletter and owner of Aston Villa Review. He supports Northern Premier League Midlands Division club Coventry Sphinx.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.